Orchard FX: Tangie (Sativa)

by Sano Gardens
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Your favorite strains remixed by Orchard: Orchard’s new fruit-flavored strain menu is here. Choose from across Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, & Rosin because everyone knows which strain they are. Manufactured by Sano Gardens

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

About this brand

Sano Gardens
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404R-00435
  • CO, US: 404-00622
