Orchard vapes boldly deliver natural fruit and flora flavors combined with high potency D9THC. Orchard oil combines proprietary cannabis science with bold flavor and respectfully extracted cannabinoids. manufactured by Sano Gardens.
Sano Gardens was built on a commitment to produce the best hash products. With the expansion of our product line. Sano Gardens Aqua Live Resin, Sano Gardens Live Rosin, LiveX, Orchard Vapes, Orchard Gummies, Orchard FX.