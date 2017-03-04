CBD Heal® 11:1 [30ml] (1000mg CBD/90mg THC)
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
Strain rating:
About this product
Anxiety and insomnia are some of the most common issues we are asked about. We've created this special blend just for you with a 11:1 CBD:THC. One of the benefits of a regulated market is that we can add just a bit more THC to the CBD mix for extra efficacy, unlike those weird Walmart brands.
-
1000mg CBD and 90mg THC
-
typical onset: 30min
coconut mct oil base for excellent absorption and drink mixability
--
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
-
About this strain
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.
Suzy Q effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
15% of people report feeling headache
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
30% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Santa Cruz Mountain Tops
At Santa Cruz Mountain Tops — we believe that cannabis is wellness.
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!
