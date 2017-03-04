Anxiety and insomnia are some of the most common issues we are asked about. We've created this special blend just for you with a 11:1 CBD:THC. One of the benefits of a regulated market is that we can add just a bit more THC to the CBD mix for extra efficacy, unlike those weird Walmart brands.

1000mg CBD and 90mg THC

typical onset: 30min

coconut mct oil base for excellent absorption and drink mixability

*sugar free

*vegan

*gluten free

