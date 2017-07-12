About this product
Made with the classic sativa dominant strain Jack Herer. This bottle is a nod of respect to Jack; a great cannabis activist! The Jack Herer strain includes terpinolene for an uplifting effect.
420mg THC
typical onset: 35min
Coconut MCT oil base for best absorption
*sugar free
*vegan
*gluten free
*a true mood booster
Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.
Based in Santa Cruz, CA, we are surrounded by a vibrant cannabis community and incredible natural landscapes that evoke profound admiration.
From recreational to medical effects, cannabis tinctures and edibles play a cornerstone role in many lives. Whether you're paddling out at The Lane, exploring the wonders of the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, or relaxing at home — our cannabis-infused tinctures, drink mix, and Ganja Doses are ready to refresh the mind, relax the body, and revitalize the spirit.
Available in Santa Cruz and the rest of California, Santa Cruz Mountain Tops is committed to lab-tested cannabis tinctures and edibles. If you're ready to experience the laid-back vibe that Santa Cruz is renowned for — you'll find it in each dose of our expertly crafted cannabis products!