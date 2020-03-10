About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.
About this strain
Animal Face, also known as "Animal Face #10," is a rare sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss. Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face took first place in the 2022 Emerald Cup Awards.
Animal Face effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI