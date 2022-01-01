Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Blueberry Cupcakes is an evenly balanced hybrid originally bred and discovered by HendRx Farms by crossing Blueberry Muffin, Wedding Cake, and Blueberry Cupcake S1. Given the S1 (selfed one time) there is some variation, but the popular Blueberry Muffin terpenes tend to be dominant thanks to the stable and homozygous nature of the Blueberry Muffin IBL — while the high THC of the Cake gives it an extra punch! The flower smells wonderful with all the subtleties of cake batter and blueberries with a hint of rocket fuel.