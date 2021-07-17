About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
C99 x Blueberry Fast is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Cinderella 99, Blueberry and a Fast parent plant. The flavor and aroma of C99 x Blueberry Fast are pronounced and due to the high proportion of Thai Sativa genetics in this hybrid, the taste of South East Asia comes through strongly with blueberry notes. This strain will appeal to those who are wanting quick results and love the blueberry taste. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene.
About this strain
C99 Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI