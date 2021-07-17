Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



C99 x Blueberry Fast is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Cinderella 99, Blueberry and a Fast parent plant. The flavor and aroma of C99 x Blueberry Fast are pronounced and due to the high proportion of Thai Sativa genetics in this hybrid, the taste of South East Asia comes through strongly with blueberry notes. This strain will appeal to those who are wanting quick results and love the blueberry taste. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene.