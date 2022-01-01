Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Citric Rush (a.k.a. Citrus Rush) is an evenly balanced hybrid strain that is a cross between Skunk Tangerine and Do-Si-Dos. This strain is a collaboration between Archive Seed Bank and ORGNKID and produces frosty, potent buds. Balancing the dominant flavors of the two strains, Citric Rush’s flavor profile is smooth like ice cream. This smoke offers a powerful high that can be invigorating in small doses, but is more sedative in large quantities.