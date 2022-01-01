Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



A hybrid between GMO, the holy grail of indicas bred by Mamiko Seeds, and Eastside OG, a hybrid born from the minds at Mad Scientist Genetics. GMO, also known as Garlic Cookies, has an outrageous terpene content that mimics cookie batter, garlic-infused fuel, sour spice, and floral subtleties — while also being trichome-dense and resin-packed to provide immense relaxation, mind-blowing euphoria, and utter bliss. Eastside OG is made up of six different unnamed OG cuts, giving this phenotype its super strong and uber level high. Eastside features a sour breath aroma that smokes clean — expect the effects to hit hard and fast, without completely wrecking you.