Hella Jelly is a sativa-dominant hybrid made by crossing Notorious T.H.C. with Very Cherry and Hella Jelly BX3 (f.k.a. Jelly Rancher) — bred by Humboldt Seed Company and was the winner of 2019's Phenotype Mega-Hunt competition. This strain is fruity and potent, a combination not seen very often, with a fruit-forward terpene profile and solid trichome production. Effects are strong but not debilitating, plus test results found a bit of CBG and CBD for added intrigue.