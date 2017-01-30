About this product
Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed Company’s improved take on the legendary Blue Dream by crossing Blue Dream with another Humboldt original, Purple Panty Dropper. This indica-dominant hybrid takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity. Humboldt Dream has a sweet pine and blueberry smell that comes in part from its high levels of Myrcene.
About this strain
Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed’s Purple Panty Dropper combined with Blue Dream. This strain takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity.
Humboldt Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
55% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
44% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI