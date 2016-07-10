About this product
Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke.
About this strain
Humboldt Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
28% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI