Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed Company’s take on the classic cross between OG Kush and Sour Diesel. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects. Notes of lemon and diesel accent this sweet smoke.