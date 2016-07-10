Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Humboldt Dream is Humboldt Seed Company’s improved take on the legendary Blue Dream by crossing Blue Dream with another Humboldt original, Purple Panty Dropper. This indica-dominant hybrid takes the sensuous body high of the Purple Panty Dropper and adds the pseudo-stimulation of Blue Dream to elicit a mental aloofness. Expect a hazy couchlock that encourages appetite and creativity. Humboldt Dream has a sweet pine and blueberry smell that comes in part from its high levels of Myrcene.