Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Lemon Venom is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a cross of Sensi Star, Big Bud, and Mega Lemon. This strain has a taste that is of sweet and sour citric zest contrasting with earthy, pine terpenes and an aroma that is tangy and packs a punch. Lemon Venom has the vibrant green color of a West African Mamba and her tight, golf ball size buds are just as deadly in their toxicity levels. Expect highly uplifting effects and a euphoric body relaxation — making this great for pain, nausea, & insomnia.