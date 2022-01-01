Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Midnight Stalker may have a scary name you want to stay away from, but its genetic makeup will have you running toward it. This strain is comprised of a Wedding Cake x MAC plant and a Mountaintop Mint x The Bling plant. Wedding Cake x MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid cross of two strains from the Girl Scout Cookie family which produces calming, sedative effects, and has a good amount of fruit flavor with a subtle floral aroma. Mountaintop Mint is an evenly balanced hybrid with a mind-numbing knockout effect and has a minty freshness with a skunky finish. And finally, The Bling is an indica-dominant hybrid with ethereal effects, gassy and sweet floral notes, and a taste of pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes.