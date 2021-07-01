Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a sativa-dominant hybrid crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain with a knock your socks off terpene profile!