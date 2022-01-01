Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Nic The Bruiser is a product of parent strains East Side OG and Fire 18 that were crossbred to create this masterpiece. The terpenes that ooze from these trichomes are aromatically therapeutic alone. Nic the Bruiser gives off sweet and floral notes that are pulled together with a fuel-like OG funk. This indica-dominant hybrid offers long-lasting relief worth writing home about. Consuming this strain in larger doses will continue to demonstrate the potency that it beholds; unexperienced consumers should use with caution.