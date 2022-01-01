Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



SFV Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid. It has a strong high and a particular cookie flavor inherited from its Girl Scout Cookies parent. The olive green nugs have bright orange hairs and a thick coat of big crystal trichomes. With a high THC content, this strain can treat conditions like chronic pain, loss of appetite, stress, insomnia and anxiety. The smell is citrusy, piney, and very skunky. The taste is nutty, sweet and spicy. SFV Cookies is recommended for evening and nighttime use.