Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



Strawberry Glue is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has large, green nugs that are covered in thick layers of frosty trichomes. It has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy — perfect for nighttime use.