About this product
Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Strawberry Glue is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has large, green nugs that are covered in thick layers of frosty trichomes. It has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy — perfect for nighttime use.
About this strain
Strawberry Glue is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Smoking Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy. Some say this strain makes them feel tingly. Strawberry Glue is a popular choice among medical marijuana patients suffering from chronic pain. Growers say this strain has large, dark green nugs that are covered in thick layers of trichomes.
Strawberry Glue effects
- Feelings
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI