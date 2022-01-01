About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Strawberry Glue is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Gorilla Glue #4. This strain has large, green nugs that are covered in thick layers of frosty trichomes. It has a sweet strawberry flavor profile and an aroma that smells herbal and spicy with a hint of diesel. Strawberry Glue will make you feel uplifted, relaxed, and hazy — perfect for nighttime use.
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI