About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this indica-dominant hybrid strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.
The Bling effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
16% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI