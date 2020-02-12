Sapphire Farms pre-rolls are made with Organically Grown, 100% Flower (never shake or trim) for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.



White Runtz is a potent, yet evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. This strain is noted for having strikingly white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. White Runtz features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses, while producing long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly — making it perfect for those looking to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and stress.