About this product
Sapphire Farms Flower is Organically Grown for a quality smoke you can feel confident in consuming.
White Runtz is a potent, yet evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. This strain is noted for having strikingly white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. White Runtz features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses, while producing long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly — making it perfect for those looking to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and stress.
About this strain
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sapphire Farms
Sapphire Farms is a family of farmers cultivating Michigan’s premier organic, sun-grown cannabis. Our mission is to provide people with trusted cannabis products they can feel confident in consuming. Follow us on IG » @SapphireFarmsMI