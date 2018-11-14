About this strain
Nordle, named after Howard Marks’ code word for “hashish,” is a high-CBD indica cross between Afghani and Skunk. With a CBD content as high as its THC concentrations, Nordle delivers mild effects that relieve pain and muscle spasms. Nordle, which flowers in 8 to 10 weeks, produces dense, conic buds with a pungent fruity and herbal aroma.
Nordle effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
11% | medium
