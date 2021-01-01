Satori Confections
Chewy, silky and satisfying THC chocolate bites
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze.
Serving size: 1 piece
Approximate servings per package: 50
THC per serving: <2mg THC/piece
