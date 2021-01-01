Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Satori Confections

Satori Confections

Blueberries in Dark Chocolate

Buy Here

About this product

Chewy, silky and satisfying THC chocolate bites

Ingredients:

Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze.

Serving size: 1 piece
Approximate servings per package: 50
THC per serving: <2mg THC/piece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!