Satori Confections
About this product
Satori CBD Blueberries in Dark Chocolate
100mg THC & 100mg CBD
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 50
THC per serving: >2mg THC per piece and >2mg of CBD
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze
No product reviews
