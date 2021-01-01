Loading…
Satori Confections

CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate (14.4mg THC and 144mg CBD)

Satori CBD Almonds in Dark Chocolate
144mg CBD and 14mg THC per package
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 24
0.6 mg THC/6 mg CBD per piece

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Caramelized Almonds (Roasted Almonds, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner’s Glaze. Contains: Tree Nuts (Almonds)
