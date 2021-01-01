About this product
Satori CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate
144mg CBD and 14mg THC
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 48
0.3 mg THC and 3 mg CBD per piece
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Strawberries (Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Strawberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Contains: MILK
144mg CBD and 14mg THC
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 48
0.3 mg THC and 3 mg CBD per piece
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Strawberries (Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Strawberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Contains: MILK
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!