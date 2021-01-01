Loading…
Logo for the brand Satori Confections

Satori Confections

CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate (144mg CBD and 14mg THC)

Satori CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate
144mg CBD and 14mg THC
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 48
0.3 mg THC and 3 mg CBD per piece

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Strawberries (Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Lemon Juice Concentrate), Strawberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze Contains: MILK
