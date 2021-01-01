Satori Confections
About this product
Cannabis-infused dark chocolate divided into nine segments of 10mg THC each.
Gourmet chocolate infused with cannabis. Using distillate cannabis oil as our active ingredient ensures a homeogenous mixture, enabling consistent cannabinoid dosing.
Satori Dark Chocolate Bars combine gourmet ingredients with premium distillate cannabis oil. (CRFT Manufacturing Inc. - License No. CDPH-10002270))
Gourmet chocolate infused with cannabis. Using distillate cannabis oil as our active ingredient ensures a homeogenous mixture, enabling consistent cannabinoid dosing.
Satori Dark Chocolate Bars combine gourmet ingredients with premium distillate cannabis oil. (CRFT Manufacturing Inc. - License No. CDPH-10002270))
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!