Satori Confections
Tasting Notes: Delicious Chai Spiced White Chocolate blends cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg and more with luxurious premium French white chocolate. Our chef adds turmeric to give this golden bar its beautiful hue while adding an extra dimension of flavor.
Satori Chai Spiced White Chocolate Bars are a limited-edition seasonal specialty, get them while supplies last.
Ingredients: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Dried Skim Milk, Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor), Cocoa Butter, Chai Spice Blend (Cardamom, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Rose Petals, Mint), Turmeric, Vesisorb 450 (MCT oil, Nonionic Surfactant, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavors), Cannabis Oil
Serving size: 1 square
Servings per package: 1
THC per serving: 10mg
