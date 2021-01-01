Loading…
Satori Confections

Milk Chocolate Bar (90mg THC 9ct.)

Satori Milk Chocolate Bar
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: 9
THC per serving: 10mg
THC per package: 90mg

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans),Cannabis Oil CONTAINS MILK
