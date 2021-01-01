Satori Confections
About this product
Satori Milk Chocolate Bar
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: 9
THC per serving: 10mg
THC per package: 90mg
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans),Cannabis Oil CONTAINS MILK
No product reviews
