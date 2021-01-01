Satori Confections
About this product
Satori Blueberries in Dark Chocolate
100mg THC
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: About 50
THC per serving: ~2mg THC per piece
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Tapioca Dextrin, Raspberry Powder, Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze
