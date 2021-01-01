Loading…
Satori Confections

California Raisins in Milk Chocolate (100mg THC)

Satori California Raisins in Milk Chocolate
100mg THC
Serving size: 1 piece
Servings per package: 160
THC per serving: ~.625mg THC/piece

INGREDIENTS: Raisins, Milk Chocolate (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Full Cream Milk, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Cocoa Powder, Confectioner's Sugar, Tapioca Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cannabis Oil CONTAINS MILK
