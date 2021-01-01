Satori Confections
Crunchy, salty and sweet THC treats
Ingredients:
Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Caramelized Almonds (Roasted Almonds, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze. Contains: Tree Nuts (Almonds)
Serving size: 1 piece
Approximate servings per package: 16
THC per serving: 6 mg THC
