Satori Confections

Sweet & Salty Almonds in Dark Chocolate

Crunchy, salty and sweet THC treats

Ingredients:

Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Caramelized Almonds (Roasted Almonds, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sea Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Cannabis Oil, Confectioner's Glaze. Contains: Tree Nuts (Almonds)

Serving size: 1 piece
Approximate servings per package: 16
THC per serving: 6 mg THC
