Satori Confections

Salted Caramel Cacao Beans in Dark Chocolate

Serving size: 5

Servings per package: 14

THC per serving: 2mg per piece

Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Pure Vanilla Extract), Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cannabis Oil, Sea Salt, Cocoa Butter, Tapioca Oextrin, Confectioner's Glaze
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!