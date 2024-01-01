Animal Mintz is the offspring of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies. This indica leaning hybrid is ideal for combatting symptoms associated with stress. The potent body high of Animal Mintz will have pain and anxiety float away, leaving consumers feeling relaxed and euphoric. This strain is a great option for movie night or as a way to unwind after a long day. With its true to strain minty flavor profile, it will be nearly impossible to put this one down.
Taste: Hints of Mint, Lemon and Kush Feel: Relaxed, Euphoric, Pain Relief Strain: Animal Cookies x SinMint Cookies
