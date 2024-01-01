Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor aroma that comes off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence. This strain induces a great happy, uplifted, and relaxed high throughout the day.
Taste: Apple, Vanilla, Cakey Feel: Body high lifting, At ease Strain: Sour Apple x Animal Cookies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
In 2018, Sauce set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust and provide them with a quality experience, no matter their vibe. Once the original Sauce Bars hit the market, our team knew we had something special. With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, we sought to broaden these qualities to more areas of the cannabis industry and introduced new product lines including Dream Pen CBN vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts high potency gummies, and our Classics vape line. Now in 8 states and growing, we aim to take our special blend of authenticity and community to everyone; you’re part of the Sauce crew, whatever your vibe may be.