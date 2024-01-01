Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity dessert-like aroma it smells similar to.
Taste: Dessert, Berries, Lavender Feel: Relaxed, Well-Being, Mood Lifting Strain: Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint GSC
In 2018, Sauce set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust and provide them with a quality experience, no matter their vibe. Once the original Sauce Bars hit the market, our team knew we had something special. With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, we sought to broaden these qualities to more areas of the cannabis industry and introduced new product lines including Dream Pen CBN vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts high potency gummies, and our Classics vape line. Now in 8 states and growing, we aim to take our special blend of authenticity and community to everyone; you’re part of the Sauce crew, whatever your vibe may be.