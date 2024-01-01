First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss. Note that some patients who may be prone to anxiety should be cautious of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Overall Ghost Train Haze is a suitable strain for an uplifted and energetic high.
Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Cherry Feel: Creative, Social, High Energy Strain: Ghosts OG Kush x Nevil's Wreck
