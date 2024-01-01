Jack Diesel is a power house sativa born from crossing Jack Herer and NYC Diesel. The effects of Jack Diesel produce a clear-headed, creative and blissful high; a perfect accompaniment for socializing or being active. While delivering a cerebral euphoria, your body will gently ease into a deeply relaxed state. Its aroma is that of diesel and herb with a hint of sweet banana. Consumers use this strain to help combat anxiety, alleviate pain, and fight inflammation throughout their day without fatigue.
Taste: Citrus, Banana, Dank Pine Feel: Creative, Blissful, Social, Pain Relief Strain: Jack Here x Sour Diesel
In 2018, Sauce set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust and provide them with a quality experience, no matter their vibe. Once the original Sauce Bars hit the market, our team knew we had something special. With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, we sought to broaden these qualities to more areas of the cannabis industry and introduced new product lines including Dream Pen CBN vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts high potency gummies, and our Classics vape line. Now in 8 states and growing, we aim to take our special blend of authenticity and community to everyone; you’re part of the Sauce crew, whatever your vibe may be.