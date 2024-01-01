OG Z is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with an undisclosed strain to produce a candy-flavored profile bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. The effects of OG Z are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while simultaneously relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
Taste: Fruity, Rainbow, Candy Feel: Focused, Happy, Relaxed Strain: Grape Ape x Grapefruit
In 2018, Sauce set out on a mission to create exceptional cannabis products that consumers can trust and provide them with a quality experience, no matter their vibe. Once the original Sauce Bars hit the market, our team knew we had something special. With a spirit of innovation, brand consistency, and high standards, we sought to broaden these qualities to more areas of the cannabis industry and introduced new product lines including Dream Pen CBN vapes, Smokes Infused Pre-rolls, Bursts high potency gummies, and our Classics vape line. Now in 8 states and growing, we aim to take our special blend of authenticity and community to everyone; you’re part of the Sauce crew, whatever your vibe may be.