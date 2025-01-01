100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Experience a burst of refreshing sweetness with our Blue Raspberry (indica) High Potency edibles. The vibrant blue hue hints at the luscious flavor within, delivering a perfect balance of tangy and sweet notes. Each bite is a delightful explosion of mouthwatering fruitiness, leaving you craving for more. Treat yourself to this irresistible treat and let the juicy goodness of Blue Raspberry transport you to a world of pure bliss.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Indica Live Resin.

read more