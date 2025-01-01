100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Immerse yourself in the mouth watering delight of our Juicy Watermelon (hybrid) High Potency edibles. Each bite brings you the essence of summertime bliss as you savor the juiciness of perfectly ripened watermelons. The flavor profile is a harmonious blend of sweet and refreshing notes, capturing the authentic taste of biting into a sun-kissed slice. Get ready for a burst of juicy goodness that will leave you craving the taste of summer all year round.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

