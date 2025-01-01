100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



MYSTERY FLAVOR:

Embark on a tantalizing adventure with our Mystery (hybrid) High Potency edible, a flavor full of nostalgia. Launch into a captivating blend of cherry, lime and blue raspberry that will bring you back to summers full of rocket pops and pool days. Let the mystery unfold and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised by the alluring allure of our white Mystery edible.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

