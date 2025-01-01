100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Brace yourself for an electrifying burst of sour intensity with our Sour Blue Razz (hybrid) High Potency edibles. Vibrantly blue and inspired by the essence of raspberries, this tantalizing treat will send your taste buds into a frenzy. Each chew offers a tantalizing contrast of sour and fruity goodness, leaving you with a zingy sensation that lingers. Get ready to pucker up and embark on a flavor adventure with our Sour Blue Razz edible.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

