100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Prepare for a vine-ripened flavor experience like no other with our Sour Grape (indica) High Potency edibles. This tantalizing treat combines the boldness of grapes with a tangy twist that will make your taste buds tingle. Each edible delivers an explosion of mouth-puckering sourness, perfectly balanced with the natural sweetness of juicy grapes. Get ready to pucker up and enjoy a grape sensation that will leave you craving more.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

