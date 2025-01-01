100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Get ready to pucker up with our Sour Green Apple (indica) High Potency edibles. This tangy treat captures the essence of crisp, tart green apples in every bite. The vibrant green color hints at the intense flavor that awaits you. Indulge in the zesty zestfulness of our Sour Green Apple edible and let the sour apple goodness tantalize your senses.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

