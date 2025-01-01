100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Immerse yourself in the delectable harmony of our Strawberry Kiwi (hybrid) High Potency edibles. Each bite unveils a burst of juicy flavors that dance on your taste buds. Experience the perfect balance between the strawberry's natural sweetness and the kiwi's tartness, creating a delightful symphony of flavors. Let the Strawberry Kiwi gummy take you on a fruity escapade, leaving you refreshed and craving for more of this fruity fusion.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

