100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Quench your thirst for delightful flavors with our Strawberry Lemonade (sativa) High Potency edibles. The refreshing sweetness encapsulates the essence of a classic summer beverage. As you chew, the sweet strawberry notes harmonize with the zesty lemon, creating a symphony of refreshing flavors. Close your eyes, feel the sunshine on your skin, and let the Strawberry Lemonade edible transport you to a summer picnic, capturing the essence of sweet, tangy bliss in every chew.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

read more