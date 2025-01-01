100MG LIVE RESIN INFUSED EDIBLES



Our gummies are the best in the game! We have perfected the potency, flavor, ingredients, process and activation time. Bursts by Sauce are powered by our 2X Nano Live Resin, which is created using a proprietary process of both encapsulation and sonic energy to break down the molecule size. This makes the gummy hit faster, harder and smoother than any other gummy. Our gummies are also organic, and vegan and gluten free!

*Tailor your dosage according to your personal preferences or embark on an intensely elevated adventure by eating the entire gummy.



Embark on a tropical paradise with our luscious Tropical Twist (sativa) High Potency edibles. With each bite, you'll experience a burst of tropical sweetness that dances on your tongue. Indulge in the harmonious blend of tangy pineapple and sweet peaches, evoking the essence of a tropical cocktail. Let the Tropical Twist edible take you on a flavorful journey to paradise, leaving you yearning for more of this tropical delight.



Enjoy consistent calming relief within minutes, with the fastest activation on the market using our 2X Nano Live Resin.

